UK supermarket Launches Gender Neutral Ginger Bread Person

Do you like gingerbread? Have you ever thought about the gender of the biscuit is before taking a nibble?

Well, bakers at a British supermarket have. They have launched a gender neutral gingerbread biscuit – a gingerbread person, to replace the traditional gingerbread man….. in order to be “inclusive”

The Co-op is even asking for the public’s help in choosing a ‘fitting’ name for their new gender neutral biscuit.

The Telegraph reports: Shoppers have been encouraged to sign up to the supermarket’s website and send name suggestions which would suit a gender-neutral biscuit.

It is not yet confirmed what it will look like when it is available to buy in September, but the company has released a sneak peak of one of the possible designs.

The gingerbread person is currently wearing a grey tunic and smiling, and the Co-op has said that it will be fitted out in seasonal-appropriate clothing.

This means it will be given Christmas and Halloween outfits made of icing.

The naming competition for the smiling biscuit person is set to run until May 1.

“Inclusion and diversity lie at the heart of Co-op’s values and we’re looking to create a character which can be used to celebrate different occasions through the year and will appeal to all our customers,” a Co-op representative said.

“We’ve got some great ideas for what the new characters might look like and we’re pleased our first one is already famous – but now we need the help of our members in deciding on a name.”

After names have been suggested the supermarket will create a shortlist from which to make a final decision.

Many responded to the announcement with bemusement, with shopper Matt Foster tweeting: “I think the rights of the gingerbread should be taken into account, do we know how it feels about having its current identity unilaterally taken and another imposed without prior consultation?”

Another Twitter user, Marvin Butler, offered: “How about snowflake?”