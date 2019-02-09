UK Stabbings at Highest Level for 70 Years After Police Told to Focus on ‘Mean Tweets’

Fatal stabbing in the UK are at the highest level in over 70 years after police forces were instructed to monitor ‘hate crimes’ on social media.

According to the BBC, “The number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year was the highest since records began in 1946, official figures show. There were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, Office for National Statistics analysis shows.”

Infowars.com reports: Other types of violent crime is also soaring across the country, yet police are increasingly being diverted to patrol mean comments on the Internet.

Last month, we highlighted the story of a man who was investigated by Humberside Police and told to “check” his thinking after he liked a limerick on Twitter which made fun of transgenderism.

53-year-old Harry Miller was told that transgender people might not be safe at his place of work after authorities contacted his boss.

A man in the United Kingdom was subjected to a hate crime investigation after he criticized transgenderism. Was told that his "thinking" needed to be checked by authorities. Thought police!https://t.co/0gR0HE5DW7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 23, 2019

In another example, a 74-year-old woman who wrote a blog in which she stated, “Gender is BS. Pass it on,” received a call from the police.

“The officer said she wanted to talk to me about some of the things I’d written on Twitter and my blog. She said that some of the things that I’d written could have upset or offended transgender people. So could I please stop writing things like that and perhaps I could remove those posts and tweets?” Margaret Nelson told the Spectator.

The officer made no suggestion that Nelson had done anything illegal, raising the question as to why police officers now think it’s their job to police free speech.

Authorities later said the call was made “for no other reason than to raise awareness of the complaints,” which sounds even more Orwellian.

Meanwhile, a post on MumsNet, a popular forum in the UK, explains how the mother of a 10-year-old autistic son and a 20 month old baby was apparently arrested by three police officers in her home for the “crime” of misgendering someone on Twitter.

Horrific post on Mumsnet. And the poster cannot speak to the press because there is an injunction on them. pic.twitter.com/kcC7BUxY2T — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) February 6, 2019

The mother’s phone and laptop were allegedly seized and she was detained in a cell for 7 hours with no sanitary products.

In the United Kingdom, so-called “hate incidents” are recorded as such if the offended person perceives themselves to be a victim, a standard which does not require any crime or misdemeanor to have taken place.

Despite the UK being hit by soaring violent crime rates and only 9% of actual crimes ending with suspects being charged, more police resources are being devoted to patrolling online speech.