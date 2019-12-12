UK School Tells 6 Year-Old’s To Write Gay Love Letters – To Promote Diversity

A UK primary school made six year old children write “love letters” from one male fairy tale character to another male character, to promote diversity.

The BBC’s Radio Manchester published a video on their Facebook page detailing the LGBTQ lesson back in September and it shows the 6-year-old’s being told to write gay love letters and marriage proposals.

Summit News reports: The clip features kids from Bewsey Lodge Primary School imagining themselves in the role of Prince Henry, who wants to profess his love for and gay marry his man servant ‘Thomas’.

“This school teaches children about LGBT relationships from an early age,” explains the BBC, “This class of 6 year olds is learning about gay marriage…all ages take part in LGBT lessons.”

Teacher Sarah Hopson explains how the children, “going to go out into that world and find this diversity around them, and they’ll find that at a young age as well. And the more they can be accepting at this age, you’re not going to face it further on because the children will be accepting now and will be accepting this diversity around them.”

The school has received numerous awards for its stance against “homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying” and follows the Personal, Social, and Health Education (PSHE) program, which lists “Diversity and equality (in all its forms)” as one of its key goals.

The program teaches children about “sources of support and reassurance” for “diversity in sexual attraction and developing sexuality,” the “difference between sex, gender identity and sexual orientation,” recognition of “diversity in sexual attraction,” understanding “accepted terminology” on LGBT topics, and the “need to challenge” “sexist, homophobic, transphobic and disablist language and behaviour.”