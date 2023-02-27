UK Queen Warns ‘Woke’ Censorship of Books Is ‘Imposing Limits on Imagination’

February 27, 2023
Queen consort Camilla warns woke censorship of literature is stifling creativity
Camilla, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom, has lashed out at the recent censorship of books, and has urged authors and writers to resist the ‘woke’ mob and instead allow creativity to flourish.

Speaking at Clarence House in London last week, Camilla said “thank you, on behalf of book lovers and book clubs everywhere, for sharing your talents with us and for everything you do to promote literacy and a love of literature.”

Summit.news reports: Camilla has launched a new charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, aimed at promoting “the appreciation of literature among adults and children”.

Addressing authors directly, she added “Please keep doing so and please remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination. Enough said!”

Camilla continued, “let there be no squeaking like mice about your achievements, but only roaring like a pride of lions.”

Watch:

As we have highlighted, this all stems from an ongoing move to have ‘sensitivity readers’ highlight and purge anything that is deemed ‘offensive’ from classic literature.

Both Roald Dahl and Ian Flemming’s estates appear to have okayed this.

Imagine taking everything non-woke out of James Bond. What will be left over?

In the most ironic of twists, George Orwell’s 1984 has also been touted as a candidate to be rewritten.

