UK: Pro-Vax Radio Host James Whale Hospitalized With ‘Lungs Full of Blood Clots’

The English TV presenter and radio host James Whale was hospitalized last week due to “lungs full of blood clots”

Blood clots just happen to be a common adverse reaction of the mRNA Covid-19 jabs.

71 year old Whale, who has constantly railed against anti-vaxxers, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’d received a blood transfusion, but that it “didn’t do the trick.”

He wote “Apparently I have lungs full of blood clots so they’re keeping me in to clear them out and hopefully it won’t take too long”.

Sorry to say guys, a lot of people asking how my blood transfusions went. Unfortunately they didn’t do the trick. Apparently I have lungs full of blood clots so they’re keeping me in to clear them out and hopefully it won’t take too long. XXX — James Whale (@THEJamesWhale) December 19, 2022

Not sure if this is the look, I should be going for!! But you never know I could start a new trend. pic.twitter.com/7WhrLkJVvW — James Whale (@THEJamesWhale) December 18, 2022

It seems that Whale received at least three vaccines, according to a post he wrote last September where he referred to anti-vaxxers as “idiots”.

“I’m really excited about the fact that I can get another jab fairly soon, so all you anti-vaxxers, all you idiots, all you nutters who go on trolling me, you know what you can do? You can get the vaccine.”

A message to anti VAXes everywhere I dare you to call me tonight I can’t wait to get my third jab xxxx pic.twitter.com/j8sKJbYP39 — James Whale (@THEJamesWhale) September 1, 2021

InfoWars reports Whale did not appear to mention whether he received the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, or the Novavax Covid vaccines available in the UK, but strong evidence suggests both Pfizer and Moderna jabs are linked to blood clots. Meanwhile, Novavax has been linked to heart inflammation.

Two years ago, Whale revealed he’d been diagnosed with cancer of the brain, spine, kidney, and lungs, which was diagnosed as terminal last month. Doctors have not said if his condition was exacerbated by the jabs and subsequent boosters.

While it’s unclear whether the multiple experimental injections were to blame, the radio host was brutally trolled by anti-vaxxers on social media following his update Tuesday.

Climate change. — secret keeper (@keystotheinner) December 20, 2022