UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

The latest UK Prime minister Liz Truss has just made a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street anncouncing that she is stepping down.

Truss delivered the statement after holding lengthy crisis talks with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, inside No 10 at lunchtime on Thursday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Some 15 Tory MPs had publicly called for Truss to resign, with many on the Government backbenches now of the view that her position was “untenable” amid a growing rebellion.

In front of dozens of reporters Truss said she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability”.

She added that she cannot deliver the mandate she was elected on by Tory members and is resigning.

More to follow