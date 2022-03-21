Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is preparing to distribute a fourth dose of covid vaccine, “because we’ll need it.”
It seemed as if Johnson was confirming that Brits will be expected to get a fourth jab, but he did not say when it would be rolled out according to the Mirror
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Speaking at Tory Spring Conference in Blackpool, the Prime Minister praised the British people for coming forward in huge numbers to be vaccinated.
He said: “It was because they wanted to get on with their lives. They were fed up with being told what to do.”
And he told the crowd: “I hope you’ve all had your boosters. We’re getting ready for a fourth jab, because we’re going to need it.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- UK Preparing For 4th Covid Jab ‘Because We’ll Need It’ Says PM Boris Johnson - March 21, 2022
- Austria Brings Back Face Mask Rules.. Two Weeks After Dropping Them - March 20, 2022
- China Blames NATO Expansion For Ukraine War - March 20, 2022