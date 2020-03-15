UK Police To Be Given Power To Arrest Suspected Coronavirus Patients For Not Self-Isolating

The British government are to give police the power to arrest people with coronavirus who are not self-isolating, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.

The new measures will allow “medical professionals, public health professionals and the police to … detain and direct individuals in quarantined areas at risk or suspected of having the virus.”

Hancock said “we will stop at nothing” in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak as he detailed a series of severe measures the Government is considering.

ITV News reports: Bars, restaurants and shops other than supermarkets and pharmacies could be shut while over-70s will be asked in the coming weeks to stay indoors for up to four months, he said.

Mr Hancock also confirmed a report that emergency legislation being drawn up by the Government will include allowing police the power to arrest infected citizens.

“We are going to take the powers to make sure that we can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health, yes, and that’s important,” Mr Hancock told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC.

“I doubt that actually we will need to use it much because people have been very responsible.”

The emergency powers will be set out on Tuesday before the legislation is outlined in a Bill due to be published on Thursday, Mr Hancock said.