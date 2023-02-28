UK PM Rishi Sunak Says: ‘Now Is The Moment To Double Down On Ukraine Support’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US vice president Kamala Harris have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and the Western alliance.

Sunak told the Munich Security Conference in Germany last week that it was ‘time to double down’ on support for Ukraine by providing more artillery, armoured vehicles and air defence.

The Mail Online reports: He also emphasised the need for Ukraine to defeat Russia to bring an end to the conflict and called for a ‘new framework’ to ensure its security in a speech to the conference.

The Prime Minister said in his speech: ‘Our collective efforts are making a difference.

‘But with every day that passes, Russian forces inflict yet more pain and suffering.

‘Now the only way to change that is for Ukraine to win.

‘Together we must help Ukraine to shield its cities from Russian bombs and Iranian drones.

‘It’s why we’re working with allies to give Ukraine the most advanced air defence systems and build the air force they need to defend their nation.

He also said the United Kingdom would be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons.

Mr Sunak continued: ‘To win the peace, we also need to rebuild the international order on which our collective security depends.

‘First, that means upholding international law. The whole world must hold Russia to account.

‘We must see justice through the ICC for their sickening war crimes committed, whether in Bucha, Irpen, Mariupol or beyond, and Russia must also be held to account for the terrible destruction it has inflicted.’

He added: ‘Second, the treaties and agreements of the post-Cold War era have failed Ukraine, so we need a new framework for its long-term security.

‘From human rights to reckless nuclear threats from Georgia to Moldova, Russia has committed violation after violation against countries outside of the collective assurance of Nato.’

Mr Sunak also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where they ‘agreed on the importance of giving Ukraine the military momentum’ it needs to win against Russia.