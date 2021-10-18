UK PM Boris Johnson Invites Bill Gates, JPMorgan’s Dimon & Others To Dinner

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to host a dinner with some of the worlds top business leaders, including Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon

According to a report by the Telegraph, around 20 executives are expected to attend the dinner at 10 Downing Street on Oct. 18, as Johnson seeks to establish a “Global Britain” on the world economic stage.

They will be joined by Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary, with catering provided by three-star Michelin chef Clare Smyth.

The Telegraph reports: The dinner comes as Mr Johnson seeks to burnish the country’s post-Brexit economic credentials as the UK economy is racked by spiralling inflation, supply-chain chaos, and employment shortages.

Rishi Sunak will host a separate gala dinner in the City alongside William Russell, the Lord Mayor of London, for other leading business figures.

Those among the elite attending Mr Johnson’s dinner in Downing Street also include Stephen Schwarzman, the co-founder of private equity firm Blackstone; Barclays chief Jes Staley; Santander chairman Ana Botin, and Larry Fink, head of investment giant BlackRock.

BT boss Philip Jansen and Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon are also understood to be on a list of attendees as are the Microsoft founder Mr Gates and JP Morgan’s Mr Dimon.

The dinner is a curtain-raiser ahead of a summit on Tuesday attended by more than 200 top financiers designed to woo investment in Britain and fend off the advances of countries on the European Continent.