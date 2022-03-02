UK PM Boris Johnson Accuses Putin Of Committing War Crimes In Ukraine

Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine as he spoke during a session of Prime Ministers question time.
In his opening remarks, Johnson told the commons that Putin had “gravely miscalculated” his attack on Ukraine.
“He has underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism,” he said.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has already accused Russia of war crimes after air strikes on the country’s second city, Kharkiv.
Sky News report: As the Russian president’s attempt to invade Ukraine entered a seventh day, Mr Johnson condemned Mr Putin’s “abhorrent assault” on his country’s neighbour.
“What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime – in the use of munitions they have already been dropping on innocent civilians – in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime,” he said.
“I know the ICC [International Criminal Court] prosecutor is already investigating and I’m sure the whole House will support that.”
