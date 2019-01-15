UK Parliament Rejects Theresa May’s Brexit Plan, Jeremy Corbyn Tables No Confidence Vote

Following a lengthy debate, the British parliament voted down Theresa May’s Brexit plan on Tuesday by 432 votes to 202

The Brexit deal, agreed with the EU by Britain’s Prime Minister last year has been defeated by 230 votes, the biggest government defeat in history.

Following the crushing defeat, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in the government.

RT reports:The vote was originally set to be held in mid-December, but was postponed amid fears that MPs would reject the unpopular deal between May and Brussels.

The delay failed to prompt any meaningful changes to aid the PM’s cause, as it was ultimately rejected by parliament. The development comes just 10 weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU, bringing even more uncertainty to the already turbulent Brexit process.

Responding to the resounding defeat, May promised that her government “respects the will of the House” but said that it was her “duty to deliver” Brexit for British citizens who voted to leave the EU in 2016.

Every day that passes without a deal, May said, means “more uncertainty, more bitterness and more rancour.” She said it was not her government’s strategy to “run down the clock” to March 29, when the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, adding that she believes the best way to move forward is in an “orderly way.”

May had earlier warned that a no-deal scenario made the prospect of a united Ireland, independent Scotland and ultimate breakup of the UK more likely. She called a no-deal scenario “the real threat to our union.”

May admitted that it was now necessary to confirm if the House still has confidence in the government and said that if a motion of no confidence was tabled, it would be debated in parliament on Wednesday.