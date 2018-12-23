UK Nativity Scene Destroyed By Liberals; Baby Jesus Beheaded

A nativity scene in the UK has been destroyed by a group of anonymous liberals who smashed and decapitated a doll of the baby Jesus.

The British Pakistani Christian Association (BCPA) paid for and installed the festive display to remind people of the real meaning of Christmas.

Voiceofeurope.com reports: Yet, in an attack on Christianity, the Virgin Mary and Joseph have been smashed and the infant Jesus was decapitated.

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford https://t.co/Cw64oJHjV2 — Ilford Recorder (@IlfordRecorder) December 21, 2018

A local non-religious resident told the Ilford Recorder the incident was “religious desecration”. She said: “It is three days before Christmas and this happens”.

Further saying, “Any other religion and there would be an outcry and it would have been fixed already.

“It is a desecration of a religious icon – I am disgusted.” She explained that she had reported it to Redbridge Town Hall but as it was not their nativity, and they were on their way to lunch, they couldn’t do anything about it.

The chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, Wilson Chowdhry, was shocked someone would do something like this and that all the BPCA wanted to do was share the true meaning of Christmas amidst all of the commercialism.

“Unfortunately we will not be able to get another one in time for Christmas but we won’t be stopped by some idiots,” he said. “We will come back next year and do an even bigger one.

“Jesus himself was persecuted and killed by haters but he rose again and BPCA will replace the Nativity next year and this temporary setback will be forgotten.”

He hopes next year’s nativity will be in a safer location and stated, “As an Ilford Recorder poll suggested last year that the majority of local people desire a Nativity, use of the entrance should be given a priority.

“In the meantime I apologise to people of the borough for the devastation of the figurines which must have disturbed many. “We want to be making sure that all religions are living here peacefully.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.