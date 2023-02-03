UK Mother Sues School For Forcing Her 4 Year Old Son To Take Part in LGBT Parade

A Christian mother is suing a primary school in the UK after her 4-year-old son was forced to take part in a LGBT parade.

38-year-old Izzy Montague filed the lawsuit, which is the first of its kind in the country.

Heavers Farm Primary School in South Norwood, southeast London, sent a letter to parents back in June 2018 inviting them to take part in the pride march and “celebrate the differences that make them and their family special.”

A week later Mrs Montague contacted the school requesting that her child be excused attendance on June 29 as she was concerned about him ‘being involved in a public display of adherence to views which she did not accept.’

Summit News reports: Headteacher Susan Papas responded by refusing the request, telling Montague her son would be mandated to take part in the event.

Mrs Montague later attended a meeting with Papas during which her daughter wore a t-shirt with the slogan, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

Judge Christopher Lethem described Mrs Montague and her husband as”devout born-again Christians,” noting that, ‘They bear a belief that sexual relations should be abstained from or take place within a life-long marriage between a man and a woman and any activity outside those confines is sinful.”

Montague told the court how she had discovered children in class were told to read from a “a same-sex-family book” as well as other LGBT-themed material.

The mother also explained how she thought the school was trying to “indoctrinate it on to us by passing it off that it was part of law or part of British values or it was part of the national curriculum.”

Montague is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre and is suing the school on the grounds of “direct and indirect discrimination, victimisation and breach of statutory duty under the Education Act 1996 and the Human Rights Act 1998,” the Daily Mail reports.

The lawsuit could turn out to be a landmark case because it represents the first time that the legality of imposing LGBT ideology on children in schools will be scrutinized.