UK Minister Tells School Kids: ‘Don’t Get Too Carried Away With New Freedoms’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is putting a dampener on spirits ahead of the new school year, by saying pupils shouldn’t get “too carried away” with their “new freedoms” as covid restrcitions are relaxed.

Children, teachers, and other academic staff in England are returning to school this week and will no longer be required to wear face masks.

Social distancing rules like ‘bubbles’ where children are forced to stay in their own fixed groups, have also been relaxed. Williamson however has suggested that schools should consider keeping children in lunch ‘bubbles’ this term to improve their behaviour.

Breitbart reports: Writing in the Daily Mail on Monday, Mr Williamson said that while he was “absolutely delighted” that children could regain some semblance of normality after 18 months of restrictions, “it is important not to get too carried away with these new freedoms and throw caution to the wind” in the effort to fend off a potential ‘fourth wave’ of the Chinese virus.

It is not the first time a senior government minister sought to lower the spirits of Britons looking forward to the prospect of coming out of restrictions. Ahead of ‘Phase 3’ of the ending of lockdown in May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to “exercise care and common sense” before hugging loved ones.

Ahead of Phase 4, the so-called Freedom Day on July 19th, the prime minister said that despite masks no longer being legally mandated in public spaces, people would be “expected” to continue wearing them.