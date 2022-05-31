UK Man Dies From ‘Catastrophic Blood Clots’ in the Brain Following Jab

A British man has died as a result of blood clots two weeks after receiving the Covid jab, which he would have refused had he been given updated information on the risks, an inquest heard this week.

Automotive design graduate Jack Hurn, 26, received AstraZeneca’s Covid jab on May 29, 2021, after being told there were no Pfizer jabs in stock.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Within days, Hurn began suffering severe headaches and had to undergo emergency surgery at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Infowars.com reports: After Hurn’s death on June 11, doctors informed his family he’d sustained numerous “catastrophic” blood clots in his brain.

According to area coroner Emma Brown, Hurn was “told the risk was 1 in 250,000,” however, experts say the actual risk of blood clots is closer to 1 in 100,000.

“There can be no doubt that he took that on board,” Brown told the Birmingham Coroner’s Court.

In fact, the UK government’s Joint Committee in Vaccines and Immunization was already recommending “that adults under 40 without underlying conditions be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine,” the coroner said.

Ultimately, “Jack was not given all of the information to make an informed choice,” she said.

“In particular the risk of complications for his age group was understated,” she added.

The death reportedly ruined plans for Hurn to propose to his girlfriend Alex Jones, with whom he’d recently purchased a house, and who had also received the jab on the same day.

“The heartbroken family of Mr. Hurn are set to take legal action over his death,” reports the Daily Mail.

The Mail also noted: “In a Spanish research study, Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be just as likely to trigger blood clots as AstraZeneca’s.”

AstraZeneca’s Covid jab has been blamed for numerous adverse reactions and deaths in the UK.

Earlier this month, another UK inquest heard the horrific story of a baby in Dorset that drowned in a bathtub after her mom, who’d received AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine a day earlier, fainted during a bath routine.

A Scottish man also described a horrific Covid-19 vaccine injury two weeks after his first AstraZeneca jab which sadly caused him to require leg amputation.