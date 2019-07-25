UK Hit By ‘48,000 Lightning Strikes’ Night Boris Johnson Became PM

Lightning lit up the skies above much of the UK in the early hours with BBC reporting there were 48,000 lightning strikes

Lightning lit up the skies above much of the UK in the early hours of Wednesday July 24, with BBC Weather reporting there were approximately 48,000 lightning strikes the night after Boris Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party and became Britain’s Prime Minister.

Do you think the Good Lord was trying to tell us something?

George Gower captured this dramatic lightning strike above the town of Blackwater in Surrey, southeast England.

But others Britishers were not so admiring of the weather.

In Wrexham, northern Wales, a house caught fire and was badly damaged after being struck by lightning, according to local media reports.

In Bristol, a man captured footage of a chimney at a house across the road from him being struck by lightning during last night’s storm, causing a small fireball.

The UK is in the midst of a heatwave with temperatures expected to soar as high as a record 39 degrees Celsius in London on July 25.

