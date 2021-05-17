UK Health Secretary Warns Indian Covid Variant Could ‘Spread Like Wildfire Among The Unvaccinated’

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the new Indian variant of Covid-19 could spread like wildfire among those who have not had the vaccine.

He also happened to mention that early data indicates that the vaccines work against it, in a Sunday interview with Sky News.

Hancock then urged those who are eligible for vaccination, but had not yet booked an appointment, to come forward to get their vaccine.

RT reports: Hancock said the Indian variant is “becoming the dominant strain in some parts of the country,” such as Bolton and Blackburn, but early data gives the government “a degree of confidence that the vaccines work against” it.

“We’re in a race between the vaccination program and the virus and this new variant has given this virus some extra legs in that race,” he explained, “But… we have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome.”

Hancock warned that due to the variant’s speed of transmission, it “can really spread like wildfire among the unvaccinated,” and so the government is focusing on getting as many people vaccinated as possible, though with a focus on those “most vulnerable to ending up in hospital.”

Over 1,300 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in the UK so far, according to Hancock.

He also revealed that the government will make its final decision on whether Stage 4 of the lifting of lockdown restrictions will go ahead on June 14th. If the government deems reopening to be safe, the final restrictions – including social distancing rules and a ban on nightclubs – could be lifted on June 21st.

Stage 3 is set to commence on Monday and will allow people to meet up in large groups outside, and small groups to meet inside. Indoor hospitality and entertainment such as restaurants, pubs, cinemas and museums will reopen, and a larger number of people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.