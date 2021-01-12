UK Health Secretary Tells Supermarkets To Ban Non-Mask Wearers

The UK health secretary Matt Hancock has said that supermarkets should ban shoppers who refuse to wear face masks.

He praised the supermarket chain Morrisons for taking action against those not wearing face coverings, saying “That’s the right approach.”

The Independent reports: The comment came after the store broke ranks, saying: “Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won’t be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.”

Later on Monday, Sainsbury’s also confirmed it will post trained security guards at shop entrances to “challenge” any customers not wearing a mask or shopping in groups.

It suggests the government will continue to change the law to outlaw shopping by refuseniks – despite protests from some supermarket staff about non-compliance.

Instead, Mr Hancock said: “I am delighted that the police are stepping up their enforcement. But it isn’t just about the government.

He added: “It’s about how everybody behaves. I applaud the action Morrisons is taking today.”