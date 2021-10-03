UK Health Secretary Tells Care Home Staff ‘Get Jabbed Or Get Another Job’

Britains Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told care home staff they must “get vaccinated” or “get out” as staff shortages reach critical levels.

His warning came as next months deadline for care staff to be double jabbed against covid approaches and despite warnings of an imminent staffing crisis due to the mandatory vaccination policy.

The largest survey of home care providers ever conducted also found that the sector is facing its worst staffing crisis in history, and reports that thousands of vulnerable people are going without care as a result.

However, Javid said if the care staff can’t be bothered to get the very “safe and effective” vaccine, they “should go and get another job.”

Breitbart reports: British MPs in the House of Commons voted in July to make vaccination a condition of employment for staff in Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered care homes. Staff must have had their first shot by September 16th to have their second by November 11th, in order to fulfil the legal requirement. The government had estimated during the summer that as many as 40,000 carers could be unvaccinated by the time the law comes into force.

Chairman of the National Care Association Nadra Ahmed said on Saturday that 86 per cent of care home staff are now vaccinated, but has called for the government to put a pause on the November 11th deadline, warning that some care homes will not be able to cope if staff are forced to leave because of the legal mandate.

When the Today programme’s Justin Webb asked Sajid Javid whether he would consider that pause, the health secretary said: “No. I won’t.”

Mr Sajid said that he accepted there was a “considerable amount of pressure on the workforce” with regards to staffing shortages, but claimed that that could be alleviated by the government’s recent announcement for more investment, raised through tax increases, in the NHS and for care reforms.

But he continued that he did not “accept” the suggestion there be a pause on the vaccine mandate, continuing to tell BBC Radio 4: “If you want to work in a care home, you are working with some of the most vulnerable people in our country. If you can’t be bothered to go and get vaccinated, then get out and go and get another job.”

“If you want to look after them, if you want to cook for them, if you want to feed them, if you want to put them to bed, then you should get vaccinated. If you are not going to get vaccinated then why are you working in care?” Mr Javid said.

Continuing: “I take seriously the risk of Covid to the people that live in care homes. If you think about your elderly relatives you might have, your loved ones in care homes, and the idea that someone wants to look after them and they don’t want to take a perfectly safe and effective vaccine that has been approved by our regulators, been used all over the world, because somehow they have got some objection to this vaccine, then really, honestly, they shouldn’t be in our care homes.