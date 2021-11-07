UK Health Secretary Says People Must Get Booster Jabs To Avoid Restritions Over Christmas

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that people must get their Covid booster jabs as part of a “national mission” to avoid restrictions over Christmas.

Javid has urged people to “play their part” to help get through the winter as government figures reveal that about 30% of over-80s and 40% of over-50s in England have not yet had their boosters.

Javid’s comments come as NHS England prepares to invite another three million people for their booster jabs next week.

The BBC reports: Booster jabs are available in the UK to anyone aged 50 and over, front-line health and social care workers and over-16s with some health conditions. They can get it six months – 182 days – after their second dose.

Mr Javid said: “We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.”

The health secretary called on younger relatives to support their parents, grandparents and loved ones in getting their Covid and flu jabs urgently.

“And if you haven’t yet had your first and second vaccines, it is not too late,” he said. “The NHS will always be there to welcome you with open arms.

“If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this challenging winter, avoid a return to restrictions, and enjoy Christmas.”