UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Says He ‘Doesn’t Think’ He’s ‘Fucking Hopeless’

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted he ‘doesn’t think’ he is ‘fucking hopeless’ after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s private opinion on his pandemic performance was revealed.

In the leaked messages Johnson suggested replacing the ‘totally fucking hopless’ health minister him with Michael Gove

Humiliated Hancock tried to shrug off the slew of messages that were published by Johnson’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings.

The Mail Online reports: The WhatsApps revealed by Mr Cummings included brutal assessments by the PM at the height of the crisis in March and April last year – including repeatedly branding Mr Hancock ‘hopeless’ over PPE and testing and suggesting Michael Gove would have to take over.

As he drove to the Commons in an official car today for a debate on delaying ‘Freedom Day’, a journalists shouted: ‘Are you useless, Mr Hancock?’

‘I don’t think so,’ he replied.

In one exchange from March 27 last year, Mr Cummings criticised the Health Secretary over the failure to ramp up testing. Mr Johnson replied: ‘Totally f****** hopeless.’ He then tried to call his senior aide three times without managing to get through.

Another from the same day saw Mr Cummings complain that the Department of Health had been turning down ventilators because ‘the price has been marked up’. Mr Johnson said: ‘It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless.’

On April 27, Mr Johnson apparently messaged Mr Cummings to say that PPE was a ‘disaster’, suggesting that Michael Gove should take charge instead.

‘I can’t think of anything except taking Hancock off and putting Gove on.’

Mr Cummings dropped the incendiary revelations in a lengthy post on the Substack blogging platform just minutes before PMQs.

It included vicious passages condemning Mr Johnson for ‘telling rambling stories and jokes’ instead of chairing crucial meetings properly, and a claim that the PM is intending to quit in order to ‘make money’ rather than serving a full term if he wins the next election.

Inexplicably, Sir Keir Starmer did not pick up on the allegations in his grilling – and although SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford did mention the news Mr Johnson ignored that and answered a different part of the question.

Downing Street declined to deny that the messages were genuine this afternoon. ‘We are not going to get into engaging with individual allegations, so we will leave it there,’ the PM’s press secretary said.

Asked if Mr Johnson has full confidence in Mr Hancock, his spokesman said: ‘Yes.’