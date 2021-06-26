UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns

Matt Hancock has resigned a day after footage was released showing him kissing a married aide, in breach of his own social distancing rules and his marital vows.

The dusgarced British Health Secretary announced his resignation on Saturday, apologizing again for breaking social distancing rules.

Hancok issed a statement which read: “We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance“.

BREAKING: Matt Hancock resigns – full statement: 👇 pic.twitter.com/9BkS0iPhsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2021

RT reports: A day earlier, The Sun published still images from CCTV footage showing Hancock embracing and kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, a married lobbyist who he had promoted to a paid position last year.

Shortly after the written statement, Hancock posted a video message to Twitter. “Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign,” he said.

Hancock had apologized on Friday for breaking the social distancing guidelines he helped draft, and said he was “very sorry” for letting the country down. Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted Hancock’s apology, with Downing Street deeming the “matter closed” later that day.

However, calls for his sacking proliferated in the media and online, especially given the fact that Hancock backed the resignation last year of Professor Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist and government adviser who was caught breaking quarantine to meet with his married lover.