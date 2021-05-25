UK Health Secretary: Citizens Who Oppose Vaccine Passports Are ‘NUTS’

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has slammed citizens who oppose Britain’s vaccine passport as “crazy” after he retweeted a post that blasted those who have privacy concerns about the new program.

Tabloid journalist Dan Hodges urged people to “ignore the crazies” as he heaped praised on the vaccine passport app in a gushing pro-government tweet last week.

“OK, ignore the crazies. Just downloaded the NHS App,” tweeted Hodges. “It’s amazing! You take a photo of your drivers licence, do a cool face scan, and everything’s there. Covid records, medical records, everything. I now want Covid passports just so I can use it…”

OK, ignore the crazies. Just downloaded the NHS App. It’s amazing! You take a photo of your drivers licence, do a cool face scan, and everything’s there. Covid records, medical records, everything. I now want Covid passports just so I can use it… — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 19, 2021

Hodges then declared that the vaccine passport was a “fantastic” way of avoiding anti-vaxxers.

…this fantastic app that keeps me apart from you, and your anti-vax friends. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 19, 2021

Summit.news reports: His tweet was subsequently retweeted by Matt Hancock, who over the last year has become the face of the UK’s coronavirus response.

“Why did @MattHancock RT a contrarian, ratioed tweet disparaging “crazies”?” asked Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo.

Why did @MattHancock RT a contrarian, ratioed tweet disparaging “crazies”?



He shows profound disrespect to the MPs, many from his own party, who reject Covid passes & want a serious debate; & the anti-ID British public. His attitude will fall down on him like a ton of bricks. pic.twitter.com/BGBLcJHrRE — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) May 22, 2021

“He shows profound disrespect to the MPs, many from his own party, who reject Covid passes & want a serious debate; & the anti-ID British public. His attitude will fall down on him like a ton of bricks,” she added.

As we document in the video below, attempts have been made to discredit opposition to the vaccine passport by demonizing critics as anti-vaxxer extremists.

However, the program would serve to introduce a Chinese Communist-style social credit score system with potentially horrendous implications for basic liberties and freedoms.

The British government lied for months in claiming that no vaccine passport was being developed for domestic events, despite that being the plan all along.