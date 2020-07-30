UK Health Minister Warns A 2nd Coronavirus Wave Has ‘Started To Roll Across Europe’

The UK Health Secretary is warning that a second wave of the coronavirus is rolling across Europe and must be stopped from reaching Britain.

Matt Hancock issued his alarming assessment on coronavirus during an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

RT reports: Hancock insisted that the UK needs to do everything possible to protect people from a second wave “reaching our shores.”

“We can see sadly a second wave of coronavirus that is starting to roll across Europe.“

"We want to take a precautionary approach"

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, tells #BBCBreakfast the Chief Medical Officer will later announce changes to self-isolation rules in England.https://t.co/uQ3lkefq4w pic.twitter.com/ly4jGk9hSh — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 30, 2020

The stark warning comes as the UK chief medical officers announced changes to self-isolation rules. People who test positive for coronavirus or show symptoms must now self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, rather than seven.

The change comes after new evidence has emerged that shows those who are “mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days after illness onset,” UK health officials said. The new advice is in line with guidance issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In response to the increase in Covid-19 cases sweeping Europe, the UK introduced 14-day quarantine rules for people travelling from Spain. The move provoked an angry response from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who insisted they only had issues in a small number of regions, accusing London of making an “error” that was “not justified.”