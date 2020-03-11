UK Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The British Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms Dorries announced the news in a statement and confirmed she has been in self-quarantine at home since she was informed of the diagnosis.

She added: “Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.“

Dorries met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minster Boris Johnson, the Times report.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Health Minister Nadine Dorries.

BBC report: Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that she had “done the right thing” by self-isolating at home and wished “her well as she recovers“.

He added: “I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.”

It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

GPs are warning routine appointments at surgeries may have to stop as the number of coronavirus cases rises.

The British Medical Association said routine monitoring of long-term health conditions might have to stop to enable GPs to “focus on the sickest patients”.