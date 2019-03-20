A man in the UK received a home visit from two police officers over an online comment he made to vent his frustration about Brexit.

A video shows the British citizen being told by police to be “mindful” about his language, despite the fact he hadn’t broken any known laws.

Infowars.com reports: While officers failed to point out precisely what the man said that prompted the visit, one of them made reference to “some comment that you said you were going to drag someone out of an office.”

“I’m not saying you can’t use it or you shouldn’t use it, I’m just asking you to be mindful about what you’re putting on there, in case it’s deemed as inciting,” said the officer.

Free Speech Is Dead in Britain! UK "Thought Police Unit" came to a man's house to warn him about his use of "Free Speech" – Discussing BREXIT might soon be illegal!? Mayor Khan assigned 900 officers to ‘hate crime’ duty, which requires monitoring “speech”!#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/R9679wmp8D — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 19, 2019

The officer acknowledged the man “had every right to do that” and had not violated the law.

The man attempted to explain to the officers that if Brexit was sabotaged, his comments would pale in comparison to the reaction of other Brits and that the whole country would be “enflamed”.

Earlier this year, we highlighted the story of a man who was investigated by Humberside Police and told to “check” his thinking after he liked a limerick on Twitter which made fun of transgenderism.

53-year-old Harry Miller was told that transgender people might not be safe at his place of work after authorities contacted his boss.

In another example, a 74-year-old woman who wrote a blog in which she stated, “Gender is BS. Pass it on,” received a call from the police.

The mother of a 10-year-old autistic son and a 20 month old baby was also arrested by three police officers in her home for the “crime” of misgendering someone on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a related story, a Catholic journalist in the UK is under police investigation because she “misgendered a trans person on Twitter” and referred to a woman’s trans daughter using the wrong pronoun.

A journalist has been accused of a hate crime, after she misgendered a trans person on Twitter. Hate crimes have a maximum two-year prison sentence.

But with knife crimes soaring across the UK, should police be investigating incidents such as these?@SwainITV with more. pic.twitter.com/eyh1NJfT1W — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 20, 2019

While police seem to have plenty of time to investigate completely lawful free speech, violent crime, acid attacks and stabbings continue to soar across the country.

According to BBC News; “The number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year was the highest since records began in 1946, official figures show. There were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, Office for National Statistics analysis shows.”