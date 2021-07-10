UK Govt To Make Covid Passports Compulsory For Pubs, Clubs & Restaurants In Autumn

The UK government is planning to force pubs, entertainment venues and restaurants to demand proof of two jabs or a recent negative test from autumn, to help tackle a fourth wave of the virus.

‘Experts’ are hoping that the move to make the passports compulsory will boost the stalling vaccination rates among young people and help avert another surge in cases, according to The Times.

The Mail Online reports: The Government’s certification review release earlier in the week said although the so-called vaccine passports would not be mandated now, it did not rule out the prospect if England faces ‘a difficult situation in autumn or winter’.

It comes amid a reduction in the vaccine take-up, with first doses halving in two weeks as numbers drop below 100,000 a day for the first time since April.

The government had decided not to enforce Covid passports now because it would discriminate against younger people who have not been able to receive their second vaccination yet, The Times reported.

There are also fears it could damage the economy with people being turned away from the struggling hospitality industry.

But ministers believe that all over 18s will have been offered both doses by September and therefore vaccine passports can be enforced in venues where social distancing is not possible.

A Downing Street source said: ‘In autumn vaccine passports could become an important tool that will allow us to keep things open.’

Another added: ‘If we can show real benefits of getting vaccinated in terms of everyday life then it could be quite a useful tool.’

It is hoped it will spur the vaccine-shy young to get jabbed so they do not miss out on going to pubs and clubs.