UK Govt Suggest Unemployed Brits Work As Strippers Rather Than Claim Benefits

The Department for Work and Pensions site “mistakenly” listed “striptease artists” as a possible job role for the unemployed to consider instead of claiming benefits.

The government web page listed dancing in adult entertainment establishments as one option for jobseekers with “no formal academic” skills.

Other job suggestions included becoming a fortune-teller or an astrologer

RT reports: In a now-deleted post on the Department for Work and Pensions website, titled ‘work you could do’, one option they suggested for jobseekers with “no formal academic” skills was “dances in adult entertainment establishments.”

Now-deleted web page © Department for Work and Pension

In what was ostensibly intended as a ‘helpful’ pointer for those looking for work they additionally recommended using the search phrase “striptease artist” to find vacancies.

The webpage reassured candidates that they would need “no formal academic entry requirements,” because “training is received typically on-the-job.”

Typical pay and hours … 42 hours a week for around £350.00.

The raunchy role was placed alongside others such as bingo assistant and hotel assistant as part of careers defined as “elementary services occupations” for people on Universal Credit – the UK’s much maligned benefits system for low-income citizens.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said that the post was “inappropriate,” insisting that officials would now conduct an immediate review “to determine why it is mistakenly listed.”