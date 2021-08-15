UK Govt Plans To Make Covid Booster Jabs Compulsory For Trips Abroad & Care Home Staff

Government ministers in the UK are discussing plans to make booster jabs compulsory for care home staff and travel abroad as millions are set to offered a third vaccination from September.

‘The assumption is that you will be required to have the most up-to-date health passport, meaning if the advice is to have a booster six months after your second jab, then that is what you’ll need’ source told the Mail On Sunday, who report:

At the moment, double-jabbed Brits can go to amber list countries without having to quarantine upon their return.

Booster vaccines will be compulsory for care home workers once they are rolled out, a senior Government source said.

This will add to the legal requirements for care home staff, who from October will have to be double-jabbed to work in the sector, subject to parliamentary approval.

Millions are set to be offered a third jab from September after Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the roll-out to priority groups.

A Minister told the Mail on Sunday the ‘logical’ move will be to make the booster shots a requirement for travel, adding that the most up-to-date Covid certification for travel will become as normal as the need to have a yellow fever jab to enter certain countries.

Last night Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said: ‘If I were the Government I would tread carefully on this.

Booster jabs will take a while to get to the majority of the travelling public.

‘And there are issues around whether they are necessary – some scientists say that they may not be necessary.’

Meanwhile talks about what booster jabs will mean for domestic certification are still at an early stage within Government.

One insider said that, as domestic passports have only been announced for nightclubs, discussions over whether boosters will one day be required for entry are still in ‘very early days’.

The Government will make its decision on boosters following final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which is reviewing the scientific evidence on the third jabs.

The JCVI previously issued interim advice in June that Brits ‘should be prepared’ for another round of inoculations.

The roll-out would work in two stages, beginning with the over-70s, care home residents, extremely vulnerable people and health and care workers.

Then all over-50s and under-50s with long-term health problems would be offered the booster vaccine.