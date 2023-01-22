UK Gov’t Cover-Up Evidence of Massive Pedophile Ring Within Met Police

The British press and government have been accused of covering up evidence of a massive pedophile ring operating within the Metropolitan Police.

Two retired Met police officers have been charged in connection with the huge pedophile ring, which has also been linked to the suspicious death of a serving chief inspector.

Richard Watkinson, a West London Met police officer, was found dead at his home in Buckinghamshire last week.

According to The Telegraph: The 49-year-old had been due to answer bail on the day he was found dead and was to be charged with a string of child sex image offences.

Two former Scotland Yard officers have now also been charged as part of the same investigation and are due to appear in court next month.

Jack Addis, 63, a former firearms officer with the Met, who now lives in Perthshire, Scotland and Jeremy Laxton, 62, who also served with the Met, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday Feb 9.

Mr Addis is charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children, while Mr Laxton is charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photos of a child, possession of prohibited images of a child, possession of extreme pornographic images and intentionally encouraging or assisting misconduct in public office.

Both former officers retired from the Metropolitan Police more than a decade ago. The alleged offences took place between 1 January 2018 and 20 September 2021.

The body of Mr Watkinson was found at home last Thursday after he failed to report to a police station where he was due to be charged.

The Crown Prosecution Service had authorised charges of conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photos of a child, voyeurism and two counts of misconduct in public office.

He was initially arrested in July 2021 by investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct assisted by the Met’s Specialist Crime Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Unit and Directorate of Professional Standards.

Commander Jon Savell from Scotland Yard said: “Chief Inspector Watkinson was facing extremely serious and concerning charges, as the result of a painstaking and thorough police investigation.

“Before this matter came to light, we had no previous information about these allegations or to indicate the officer posed any risk to the public.

“He had not faced any other criminal or conduct matters during his Met career. He had been suspended from duty since his arrest.

“Two other men were also arrested during the course of the investigation and have been charged, their matters will now progress through the courts.”

Thames Valley Police described his death as unexplained but not suspicious.