UK Govt BANS Unvaccinated Students From Getting an Education

The UK Government plans to ban unvaccinated students from attending University, denying them their education if they refuse to be told what to do, according to reports.

The London Times reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is reportedly “furious” that young people are choosing not to take the vaccine, is planning to bully students into getting the shots in return for allowing them to become educated.

Students would also face mandatory vaccinations if they want to live in halls of residence.

Summit.news reports: The Times report states that the Department for Education doesn’t believe the plans are legal, however, because universities are independent of the government and offers they have made to students to study are legally binding.

Education minister Vicky Ford did not rule out the move, however, saying “I think it’s really important that young people step forward for their vaccination.”

Ford added, “I think we need to continue to encourage our young people to step forward, have the vaccination, and that is the way that they can have that freedom and confidence that they’ll be able to have that full university life.”

Conservative MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the education select committee told the newspaper “This is wrongheaded. It’s like something out of Huxley’s Brave New World where people with vaccine passports will be engineered into social hierarchies – those who will be given higher education or those who do not.”

“Where does this stop?” Halfon further questioned, adding “Do we fire apprentices who have not had the vaccine? Do we remove older students from FE (further education) colleges? Do we close down adult education courses where adults have not had the vaccine? I hope not.”

Students in the UK have already spent a year and more under lockdown, with many unable to attend lectures, use university facilities, and with 1 in 5 not even being able to access online learning.

As we reported last week, the list of places where so called vaccine passports will be mandatory continues to be added to, with offices and even churches reportedly in line to be told they need to adopt the system, as well as nightclubs, pubs and restaurants.

The past weekend saw massive global protests over the move to enforce vaccinations as a means of gaining freedom back.