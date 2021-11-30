UK Gov’t Bans the ‘Offensive’ Term ‘Christmas’ (Yes, Really)

The UK government banned the word “Christmas” from being used in a campaign over fears it would offend minorities.

No, this is NOT satire.

Civil servants wanted to use the word “Christmas” as part of a COVID-19 campaign aimed at students that was originally called “Don’t take COVID home for Christmas.”

However, the phrasing was banned by senior government officials who worried it would upset non-Christians.

“We have been advised by Cabinet Office that we should not use the word Christmas – as the Government campaign needs to be inclusive and some religions don’t celebrate Christmas,” an email seen by The Mail on Sunday stated. “The other option was ‘festive season’ which keeps the emotional motivation.”

“We have gone with ‘Don’t take COVID-19 home for the holidays,” they subsequently decided, despite another official pointing out that calling Christmas “holidays” was an “Americanism.”

Summit.news reports: Conservative MP Saqib Bhatti rubbished the idea that the government should be pandering to people who are so easily offended.

“As a Muslim, I find it ridiculous we can’t enjoy this special time of year. I look forward to showing my new son his first Christmas tree. The idea you can’t mention Christmas is completely ridiculous,” Bhatti said.

“I’m proud of that and proud to celebrate Christmas. The Blob needs to stop waging war on Christmas and get on with delivering for the British people,” he added.

Leftists have long declared claims about a politically correct “war on Christmas” to be a right-wing myth, although innumerable examples crop up every single year.

As in previous years, Christmas TV commercials in the UK this year are top heavy on “diversity,” with virtually no focus on Christian themes.