UK Government To Send Hired Thugs to Homes of Returning Holidaymakers To Enforce Quarantine

The British government is planning to send private security goons to the homes of citizens who have returned from vacation to make sure they are quarantining upon their return.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced Wednesday that those returning from destinations not added to the government’s ‘green list’ should expect a knock on their door from private security contractors.

Summit.news reports: Patel claimed that 10,000 checks will be conducted every day by private contractors hired via the firm Mitie, and if people are found to be flouting quarantine or acting noncompliant, police will be called to deal with them, with the authorisation to issue fines of up to £10,000.

The government has decreed that a negative PCR test and ten day quarantine is required for anyone returning from countries it has not deemed to be completely safe to visit, including the popular destinations of The U.S., France, Spain and Greece.

Those returning will then have to take a further two PCR tests (at their own expense) and test negative to be allowed out of their houses after the ten day period.

“People will not go unchecked,” Patel threatened. adding “Significant resources have been put in place – millions of pounds – in terms of the follow-up checking of people around their testing and making sure they stay at home. It has been stepped up.”

Discouraging travel to so called ‘amber list’ countries, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News Thursday that “You’ve got to quarantine. People will come to your house to check your quarantine. It’s expensive. We’re not at the stage of saying to people, go to those places on holiday. Please don’t.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also claimed that the door to door checks are already underway, with 30,000 being conducted last week.

Boris Johnson told MPs yesterday that visits to medium-risk destinations are only acceptable in ‘extreme circumstances’.

The announcement came after millions of people had already booked trips to the destinations, and in many cases have already arrived there, prompting fury from travellers, airlines and booking agents.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, of Advantage Travel Partnership described the government’s actions as “typical nanny state tactics.”

She added “Surely the British public can make up their own mind if they wish to quarantine in order to visit an amber country. As long as protocols are followed, testing is in place and rules in the destination are adhered to we see no reason why we cannot be allowed to travel safely to amber destinations for leisure. Otherwise, make those amber countries red.”