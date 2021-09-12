UK Government Drops Plans For Vaccine Passports

Health secretary Sajid Javid has announced that the UK government has ditched its plans for domestic vaccine passports for use in large venues such as nightclubs.

On Sunday morning Javid announced: “We will not be going ahead with vaccine passports”

He said the government had looked at the evidence, adding: “I’m pleased to say we will not be going ahead….We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it.”

Javid also said that he wanted to “get rid” of PCR tests for travel and has asked for advice on the issue and that he was “not anticipating” any more lockdowns.

On Tuesday, prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans to keep Covid under control over the winter.

The Indepdendent reports: His remarks followed a report in The Sunday Times, suggesting the prime minister will ditch proposals for domestic vaccine passports later this week as he unveils a Covid winter plan.

Just days ago, No 10 defended the policy, however, saying the plans remained in place, with details due to be set out “in the coming weeks”.

Meanwhile, plans for vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds across the UK are to be announced by the government this week, according to reports.

NHS leaders are believed to have been briefed on plans to vaccinate children in a mass inoculation programme beginning in schools on 22 September.