UK Government Bombshell: COVID Jab ‘Increases Risk of Death’ and ‘Kills Hundreds of Thousands after Five Months’

New data published by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal the Covid-19 jabbed population are much more likely to die of any cause than the unjabbed population among all age groups.

This is yet more evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly, and research included within the ONS data shows it takes five months after vaccination for fatal side effects to start occurring.

Expose-news.com reports: On the 17th May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest dataset on deaths by vaccination status in England, and it has revealed a whole host of shocking findings.

For example we now know that according to the ONS, 70,000 people have died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination in England, and 179,000 people have died within 60 days.

We also now know that Covid-19 vaccination increases children’s risk of death between 8,100% and 30,200%.

But it turns out that once you dig a little deeper into data, you find that Covid-19 vaccination actually increases the mortality rate of everyone within approximately 5 months.

Table 1 of the ONS dataset contains figures on the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22. The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2021, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months –

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than Covid-19, and this trend has continued month after month since. It also turns out this trend tally’s up with those who received the Covid-19 injections first.

People in England were vaccinated by order of age, with the eldest being offered the Covid-19 injection first.

The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status and age-group for the month of May 2021 –

The figures show that in May the three age groups who had a higher mortality rate among the vaccinated were the 70-79, 80-89, and 90+-year-olds. The trend then continues into June with vaccinated 60-69-year-olds joining the highest mortality rate club.

It then continues into July with the 50-59-year-olds joining the highest mortality rate club.

This data either indicates that the Covid-19 injections take approximately 5 months to completely decimate the immune system to the point where a person’s chances of dying of any cause are significantly increased, or it indicates that the Covid-19 injections are directly killing people in the thousands with a slow and painful death that takes on average 5 months to conclude.