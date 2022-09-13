UK Government Bans Covid Jabs For Children Under Twelve

The UK government has quietly changed its guidelines regarding Covid vaccinations for children under 12 years old.

The decision was made by the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which argued that young children are at a very low risk of developing severe disease from the virus, and most would have gained natural immunity against it anyway.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the offer of covid jabs to healthy five to 11-year-olds was only ever meant to be temporary.

According to the Guardian: UKHSA’s Green Book, which provides information on the vaccine rollout for public health professionals, states: “This one-off programme applies to those aged 5 to 11 years, including those who turn five years of age before the end of August 2022.

“Subject to further clarification, on-going eligibility in 2022/23, after the one off-programme, is expected to be for children in the academic years where children are aged 11 or 12 years.”

The Vigilant Fox reports: The language is very confusing, but to put it into English, NO MORE SHOTS FOR UNDER-TWELVES!

As pointed out by Igor Chudov, this is not just a discontinuation.

“I just wanted to post a quick note because, in many places and news media, this news is not described properly. People mention this program as being “discontinued”. That benign sounding description is not quite exactly correct. The correct statement is that in the UK, Covid vaccines were just BANNED for all children under 12. Not a single UK child under 12 is allowed to get any doses of Covid vaccines.”

The only exception is children who are severely immunocompromised.

Here’s how Dr. Naomi Wolf reacted to the news.

Last week, Naomi Wolf, who has mobilized a team of experts who are poring over Pfizer clinical trial data released through a lawsuit, said the COVID-19 vaccines are hindering the development of the testes of pre-adolescent boys.

“The vaccines hurt the testes and hurt the parts of the testes that develop the masculinity and secondary sex characteristics of little boys, and baby boys, and teenage boys,” she told Steve Bannon in a “War Room” interview. “So they literally harm the chances of your little boy child to grow up normally as a male human adult.”