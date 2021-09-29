UK Government Attempting To Bypass Parliament In Order To Implement Vaccine Passports

The British government has set out their Plan B to respond to the ‘virus’ this Autumn and Winter… and low and behold it includes vaccine passports.

Yes, their original scheme is back again, this time under the guise of a ‘public consultation’.

Boris Johnson and his cronies are being accused of attempting to bypass Parliament in an effort to implement the vaccine passports via the backdoor, with the scheme under review yet again despite assurances that it was not being considered.

This is despite the fact that MP’s have objected to such passports as an unacceptable burden on businesses and an infringement on human rights.

The government is inviting feedback on these proposals. A call for evidence runs until 11 October: Click here

Summit news reports: As we highlighted earlier this month, just a day after health secretary Sajid Javid asserted that the system had been scrapped, the government announced that vaccine passports would form an ‘integral’ part of its winter response to COVID if cases and hospitalizations rose.

Under the government’s ‘Plan B’, vaccine passports will form a “first-line defence” against a winter wave of COVID, despite their widespread use in Israel having proven to have zero impact on minimizing COVID cases.

Aware that it may struggle to get a vaccine passport system through a Parliamentary vote, the government is now launching a ‘public consultation’ in an attempt to enlist support for the scheme.

“The plans seemed to have been put on the backburner but on Monday night the Government launched a consultation, asking the public for views on the use of vaccine passports this autumn and winter if Covid-19 cases threaten to overwhelm the NHS,” reports the Telegraph.

“The Plan B proposals also open the door to the number of venues being widened beyond nightclubs, music venues, outdoor festivals, concerts and sports events.”

With the government refusing to commit to a vote, many respondents saw the move as the start of an effort to sidestep Parliament.

Government's vaccine passport proposals for England:

• Assertion of benefits with no real-world evidence presented.

• No evaluation of costs.

• Prior immunity not even considered.



Remarkable.

Will the media interrogate? Will the Opposition oppose?https://t.co/dmCh1dkDFD — David Paton (@cricketwyvern) September 27, 2021

The utter stupidity of the scheme is proven by the fact that it will eliminate the option to provide a negative test to enter any of the venues.

In other words, proving that you don’t have the virus won’t be good enough to gain entry, but proving you’ve complied and taken a vaccine with dodgy efficacy that means you could still be carrying the virus anyway will be good enough to gain entry.