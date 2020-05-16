UK Government Admits Coronavirus Is Harmless to Vast Majority Of People

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has admitted that for the vast majority of people, the coronavirus is entirely harmless.

During a Downing Street Corona Briefing on May 11th he declared that most people will never get it.
Most of the people who do get it won’t experience symptoms.
Most of the people who do experience symptoms won’t need medical care.
Most of the people who do need medical care won’t need emergency or critical care.
And even the tiny percentage of people who do need critical care will survive, regardless of risk factors or medical history.

