UK Defence Secretary Warns ‘War is Coming To Britain’

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned that “war is coming” to Britain and demanded that the government commit to more military spending.

Speaking ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia -Ukraine conflict, Wallace said the world is “definitely more dangerous, more unstable and more insecure” and therefore Rishi Sunak’s government must commit to increasing the nations defence budget.

‘Freedom isn’t free,’ he said.

Breitbart reports: In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Wallace warned: “Conflict is coming by the end of this decade… whether it is a cold war or hot, war is coming.”

“We just have to recognise that in order to deter you just have to be ready, you have to be equipped and you have to stand with your friends and your allies,” he said, adding that therefore “we need a greater proportion of the public spend on defence.”

Warning that the conflict in Ukraine could last for another year, Wallace continued: “We are not in for a period, we are in it until you defeat Russia and Ukrainians can go home. Britain’s message to Russia is we are not giving up and we are not going away.”

The battle over Britain’s defence spending will come to a head next month when the government’s finance chief, Jeremy Hunt will release his Spring Budget. Firing a metaphorical shot across the treasury’s bows, Wallace told the paper: “Freedom isn’t free.”

Ben Wallace is not alone in the defence community in lamenting the derelict state of the British Armed Forces, with Defence Committee Chairman in the House of Commons, Russia hawk Tory MP Tobias Ellwood saying last month that the military is in a “dire state” after cutting some 10,000 soldiers from its ranks.