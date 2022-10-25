UK Councils Consider Reducing Bin Collections To Help Climate Change

Some UK councils are thinking about cutting back bin collections in order to help climate change.
The idea is being considered by one in six local authorities they say will not only make savings, but also slash carbon emissions from bin lorries.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Supporters of the move claim it will encourage people to recycle more to avoid black bins overflowing by the time they are collected. Critics, however have dismissed the idea it as “cutting back on key services while wasting money willy-nilly elsewhere”.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
MSN reports: One council looking to change from a fortnightly to a four-weekly collection for its 155,000 households is South Gloucestershire, an area with one of England’s highest recycling rates at 60 percent. Its cabinet has voted to assess switching to three or four-weekly collections for its black bins and green waste from 2025, when its contract with bin collector Suez ends.
Moving to four weeks would save the council £800,000 a year, while opting for three weeks would save £500,000.
Council papers suggest a three-weekly collection could increase recycling by four percent and cut carbon emissions by 2,000 tonnes each year.
The Local Government Association claims that inflation and energy price rises will contribute to an additional £2.4billion in “unforeseen extra cost pressures” on council budgets this year. It is feared they will be forced to reduce services as a result, with rubbish collections an obvious target.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- UK Councils Consider Reducing Bin Collections To Help Climate Change - October 25, 2022
- NHS Now Says Most Children Who Think They’re Transgender Are Just ‘Going Through A Phase’ - October 25, 2022
- Local Radio DJ Dies Unexpectedly While On Air Presenting His Morning Show - October 25, 2022