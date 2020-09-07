UK Civil Service Has Become Infested with Radical Ideas on ‘Tackling Whiteness’ – Report

Britain’s Civil Service, which is supposed to be a politically neutral body, has become infested with “explicitly anti-white” doctrines, according to veteran journalist Charles Moore

Signs of something being amiss first came in June, as ‘politically neutral’ senior civil servants joined the stampede to openly endorse the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an article for the Telegraph last week, Moore revealed how senior civil hailed plans for “tackling the whiteness of senior Whitehall officials”

Breitbart reports: In one example, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Sir Richard Heaton, reportedly wrote on behalf of his department: “We must be clear in the workplace that racism and inequality are enemies we must keep fighting … It’s why the Black Lives Matter movement is so important. And that it’s not enough to be passively anti-racist; we must take a stand, and we must take action.”

The writer and former newspaper editor noted a number of ways in which critical race theory has become embedded in the civil service, with one organisation entitled Project Race asserting that “‘colour-blindness’ and ‘meritocracy’ are tools of maintaining white power”.

Home Office Staff to Be Forced to Take Course on History of Race, Migration https://t.co/bpMhIZM98g — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 23, 2020

Set up in 2015, Project Race produces “a stream of ‘race ambassadors’ in the civil service – 50 in the Ministry of Justice alone”, who Moore says ensure that Civil Service staff are “taught about ‘unconscious bias’, ‘white supremacy’ and ‘micro-aggressions’, etc.”

He writes: “One unmistakable aspect of these doctrines is that they are explicitly anti-white.

“They identify all the problems of black people as deriving from white people, all the goodwill of white people as bogus or useless, and all the evils from which black people suffer as inherent in white people simply because they are white.”

Stating that “the mandarins’ endorsement of BLM was not an idiosyncratic ‘one-off’”, Moore urged the new Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, to look seriously at “organisations and ideologies within the Civil Service which advance under friendly words like ‘inclusion’ and ‘diversity’, but leave simple fairness far behind”, noting that the body’s impartiality is already “seriously in question”.

Breitbart London reported in July news that the so-called “Conservative” Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered moves to make the Home Office “more diverse” and “more compassionate”, with staff given mandatory training on “the history of migration and race in this country”.