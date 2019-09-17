UK Ban on Eating Dogs and Cats Blocked as It Might ‘Offend’ Asian Countries

A ban on eating dog and cat meat in the UK has been blocked by the Government out of fear of being ‘culturally insensitive’ towards South East Asian countries.

After a bill was drawn up to make possession of dog or cat meat illegal in the UK, civil servants stepped in to thwart the move.

The Ministry of Justice justified blocking the new rules, saying it would be ‘culturally insensitive’ of the British Government to tell other nations what they can and can’t eat, despite the fact that it would have no impact on South-East Asian countries where dog and cat meat is consumed.

Summit News reported: “Dogs are our companion animals. We do not eat them, and that is a very important message to send to the rest of the world,” said Watling

“It’s not culturally insensitive because we’re not telling them what to do – we’re just telling them what we do,” he added, noting that he was “surprised” by the MoJ’s objection.

Around 30 million dogs are slaughtered and eaten in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia every single year. Many are skinned alive and suffer horrendous torture.