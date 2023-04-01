UK Athletics Bans Biological Males From Competing Against Women

UK Athletics have announced an immediate ban on transgender women competing in the female category.

The UKA announced on Friday they had received the ‘required assurances’ that the sporting exemption in the Equality Act 2010 applies to the Gender Recognition Act 2004.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The new rule applies to all UKA licensed events from midnight on 31 March.

The move comes after last weeks announcment by World Athletics that it would not be allowing biological males to compete against biological women.

Meanwhile British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies continues to speak out for fairness within women’s sports and has called on other British sports to follow suit.

Good thank you @BritAthletics now @BritishCycling & @BritishRowing & all other Uk sporting bodies must follow or are open to sex discrimination court cases for not up holding fair sport & equal opportunities for young girls & women, including masters & recreational events. All… https://t.co/zmpsnVAUaO — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) March 31, 2023

The Mail Online reports: In a statement, the organisation said they will apply the new World Athletics transgender regulations to all competitions in the UK from Saturday.

They will also give consideration to ‘changing the current male category to an open category’ when they develop their new transgender eligibility policy.

The announcement was quickly hailed by campaigners, including former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who has called for other UK sports to follow suit.

Davies tweeted: ‘All other UK sporting bodies must follow or are open to sex discrimination court cases for not upholding fair sport and equal opportunities for young girls and women, including masters and recreational events. All females are worthy of fair sport.’

World Athletics announced their ban on transgender women last week, with president Seb Coe saying the decision was made because of the ‘overarching need to protect the female category’.

Davies also spoke out in support of Coe following World Athletics’ announcement last Thursday.

She tweeted: ‘Thank you @sebcoe & @WorldAthletics for standing up for female athletes across the world who are worthy of fair sport.

‘Protecting the female category must include young girls, masters females & schools too.