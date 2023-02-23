UK Academics Call For WWII-Style Rationing To Fight Climate Change

Reseachers at the University of Leed are demanding that the government re-introduce rationing schemes on goods such as meat, clothing, and fuel in order to fight of climate change.

In a study published this week, the acadamics call for a retuen to World War II-style government rationing, arguing that it has been neglected as a policy option for mitigating so called climate change. They believe rationing could help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rapidly and fairly.

Breitbart reports: The study, which appeared in the Ethics, Policy & Environment journal, said: “Rationing is often seen as unattractive, and therefore not a viable option for policy-makers. It is important to highlight the fact that this was not the case for many of those who had experienced rationing. It is important to emphasise the difference between rationing itself and the scarcity that rationing was a response to. Of course, people did welcome the end of rationing, but they were really celebrating the end of scarcity, and celebrating the fact that rationing was no longer necessary.”

The researchers went on to explain that governments could specifically ration “selected goods, such as flights, petrol, household energy, or even meat or clothing” and that limits could be placed on the amount of petrol an individual can use per month and the number of flights per year.

Dr Nathan Wood, the co-lead author of the study, said: “The concept of rationing could help, not only in the mitigation of climate change, but also in reference to a variety of other social and political issues — such as the current energy crisis.”

The energy crisis in Britain, which came to fruition in large part due to the government’s green agenda and failing to develop domestic natural resources such as nuclear power and fracking for natural gas and thereby leaving the country vulnerable to international price shocks cause by the war in Ukraine, has already seen some supermarkets begin rationing fruits and vegetables this week.

The Leeds academics argued that during the Second World War, people did not object to rationing because it was a necessary response to the scarcity of goods and therefore if people were once again convinced that there was a natural scarcity, they might once again accept rationing measures.

The paper suggested that scarcity could be artificially induced by the state through measures such as banning or restricting or banning the import of fossil fuels and therefore the government could claim that rationing was necessary to “manage the scarcity”.