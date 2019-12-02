UK: 74 Convicted Terrorists Walking The Streets After Being Released Early

Seventy-four convicted terrorists are back on the streets in the UK after being released from prison early, it has been revealed in the wake of the deadly London Bridge terror attack on Friday.
Usman Khan, 28, the London Bridge terrorist, was walking the streets after being released after just eight years behind bars. The convicted terrorist was free to kill an innocent man and woman despite the judge who jailed him ruling he should never be let out.
He was convicted of terrorism offenses after police uncovered a plot by his 9-man terror cell to bomb the London Stock Exchange, murdering thousands of people, as well as plans to build a jihadi training camp.
But Khan’s initial indefinite sentence was quashed, allowing him to walk free without facing the Parole Board. He was released from prison in December last year, before going on to stab two people to death while wearing a fake suicide jacket on Friday.
But questions over sentencing and parole have since arisen after Khan, 28, unleashed a horrific terror attack while wearing a fake suicide vest at London Bridge on Friday – claiming the lives of two people and injuring three others.
The Sun report: The terrorist was on licence and wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he attended a conference on prisoner rehabilitation hosted by Cambridge University scheme Learning Together at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge.
Security services have since confirmed they have stepped up their surveillance of 74 terrorists who were released early in similar circumstances as Khan.
The Conservative government scrapped automatic release in 2012 but they still applied to Khan’s sentence because he was convicted under the old Labour rules so he was released halfway through his 16-year sentence in December last year.
The Parole Board said in a statement they had “no involvement” in Khan’s release.
West Midlands Police last night said a man had been arrested on preparation of terrorist acts in Stoke in connection with the wider on-going review of licence condition following Friday’s attack.
