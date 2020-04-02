Ugly Bette: Trump’s ‘Overwhelming Jealousy of Obama Will Kill Us All’

Hollywood actress Bette Midler warns that President Trump’s “overwhelming jealousy” of Barack Obama “will kill us all.”

The anti-Trump star lashed out at Trump following reports on Wednesday that the White House had decided not to re-open Obamacare marketplaces to new customers.

The Trump administration opted against re-opening Obamacare’s Healthcare.gov marketplaces for a special enrollment period, according to a Politico report.

The report also noted that the Affordable Care Act already allows a special enrollment for people who have lost their workplace health plans, with some states that run their own insurance markets having already re-opened enrollment.

Enraged by the news, Bette Midler responded to the White House’s decision, by tweeting that “there is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdDonaldJTrump and his horrifying administration.”

“His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all,” she added.

There is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdonaldJtrump and his horrifying administration. His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all.

Obamacare Markets Will Not Reopen, Trump Decides https://t.co/E9GB2kLVe0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 1, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: President Trump campaigned on the promise to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. While the 2017 attempt to repeal the law ultimately failed by a small margin in the Senate, the president successfully eliminated the individual mandate portion of the act. His administration is also backing a lawsuit brought by Republican-held states that is challenging the legality of the law.

Bette Midler has repeatedly voiced her antipathy for President Trump and his administration on social media. In a tweet from February, the actress claimed that if the president wins reelection in November “he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”

Her February tweet was posted in response to a humorous meme posted by President Trump.