Ugly Bette: ‘Trump Rapes Us All With Impunity’

Foul-mouthed actress Bette Midler has accused President Trump of “raping us all with impunity,” following Robert Mueller’s disastrous testimony to Congress on Wednesday.
The far-left anti-Trump star also called the president a “cancer.”
“Mr Trump rapes us all with impunity,” Midler wrote, adding, “Now he’s Pres he get big time immunity.”
Midler ended her rant saying, “Mr Mueller’s a kind man. But he isn’t a blind man. And #Trump is a cancer on the community.”
Breitbart.com reports: Like many in Hollywood, Midler makes a constant habit of attacking the president in wild, often foul-mouthed Twitter tirades.
The Hocus Pocus star even recently fostered a wild-eyed conspiracy theory this week by claiming that Trump “paid” black people to stand behind him at a recent campaign stop.
The far-left activist-actress also said Puerto Rico should secede from the United States.
“PUERTO RICO DESERVES BETTER! GOVERNOR, RESIGN…AND THEN, PUERTO RICO? SECEDE!! YOU DO’T NEED THE US! WHAT HAVE THEY DONE FOR YOU LATELY???”
She also joined other members of the left-wing, Hollywood elite in demanding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey delete Trump’s Twitter feed and ban him from the platform.
