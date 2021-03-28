Ugly Bette: ‘American Exceptionalism Is Absolute Bulls**t’

Wealthy Hollywood actress Bette Midler has slammed the idea of American exceptionalism, calling it “bullshit” and saying the U.S. is only exceptional in terms of mass shootings.
The Trump-hating actress tweeted her disdain for America exceptionalism on Thursday in response to the recent spate of mass shootings.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
“American exceptionalism is such bullshit,” Midler tweeted. “Yeah, exceptional in Coronavirus deaths, and exceptional in mass shootings. No country on earth has the kind of mass shootings we do. We are held hostage by the worst of the worst, and are too cowardly to stand up to them.”
Breitbart.com reports: Earlier this week, Midler called for universal background checks for gun purchases.
American exceptionalism is the widely held notion that the United States stands unique in the world for the freedoms and economic opportunities it provides its citizens. The notion, which dates back to the 19th century, also encompasses the belief that the U.S. has generally been a force of good in the world.
But left-wing politicians, journalists, and cultural figures are increasingly claiming American exceptionalism is a myth and the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country.
As Breitbart News reported, Rev. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a professor of African American and Diaspora Studies and Ethics and Society at Vanderbilt University, delivered a sermon in January at the National Cathedral claiming that American exceptionalism is actually the worship of white supremacy.
NPR recently broadcast an interview titled “The Myth of American Exceptionalism,” with New York Times journalist and 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones.
In the interview, Hannah-Jones dispelled the idea that the U.S. is exceptional. “We have a long history of violence around elections, of trying to subvert the democratic will of multiracial communities in a multiracial country,” she said.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Pete Buttigieg Unveils Plan to Tax Americans for Every Mile They Drive - March 28, 2021
- Two Black Girls Murder Uber Driver in Broad Daylight, Walk Past His Body to Look for Cellphone - March 28, 2021
- IT BEGINS: New York Launch COVID-19 Passport - March 28, 2021