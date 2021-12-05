UFC’s Conor McGregor: Ireland Must Leave the New World Order’s European Project

MMA champion Conor McGregor has called on the Republican of Ireland to rise up and leave the New World Order’s European project.

McGregor told reporters that he thinks Ireland should urgently quit the European Union in light of new draconian virus restrictions rolled out in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

McGregor also made several posts on social media slamming the rule changes that the Irish government pursued which consists of nightclubs being shut down and restrictions on indoor hospitality being imposed starting on December 7.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: McGregor is back in Ireland recovering from an injury – a broken leg – that he suffered during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Michael Martin gave a speech on December 3, 2021 where he announced that Ireland will restore some Wuhan virus restrictions for the Christmas season, after receiving “very stark” advice from health figures.

In a national speech he delivered on December 3, Martin declared: “The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high.”

Several of the measures that will go into effect starting on December 7 are the closure of nightclubs and stringent social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants.

Similarly, the hospital sector will go back to the situation before October 22, with regulations that mandate a maximum of six adults per table and no multiple table bookings.